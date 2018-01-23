AP source: Cavs' meeting centred on overall frustration
A
A
Share via Email
A person familiar with the situation says Cleveland Cavaliers players voiced their concerns and displeasure during a meeting before practice on Monday.
The Cavaliers have lost 10 of 14 and there was "frustration all around" during the meeting, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because of the sensitive nature of the discussion.
Cleveland gave up 148 points in an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, and the Cavs' suspect
Following practice,
The team plays in San Antonio on Tuesday.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball