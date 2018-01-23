Brian McKeever, Collin Cameron earn gold, bronze IPC World Cup medals

OBERRIED, Germany — Canadians Brian McKeever and Collin Cameron captured medals Tuesday at the IPC World Cup para nordic ski event.

McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., won the men's visually impaired classification while Collin Cameron, of Sudbury, Ont., was third in the men’s sit-skiing for his first medal of the season.

McKeever, 38, won his event with guide Graham Nishikawa.

“It wasn't a bad day all around," McKeever said. "I went on kick wax in the qualifier since my back injury doesn't handle double poling well, but it was too slow on this course and I had no choice but to switch for the semifinal and final.

"It was a good call since it gave me a chance for the win. The final was chaotic, but I was able to be aggressive and create space to make a good pass in the last 100 metres.”

Neutral athlete Vladimir Udaltsov was second, finishing ahead of Sweden’s Zebastian Modin.

Cameron, 29, was happy to secure his first medal of the year.

“It feels wonderful to get on the podium, especially after some really tough results for me so far here in Germany,” said Cameron. “I was battling stomach issues all day and almost wasn't going to race in the first heat.”

After winning his semifinal heat, Cameron went on to secure his third career IPC World Cup medal.

“I just skied through it all and kept my focus on going as fast as I could," he said. "It was an awesome battle to the end, and was very close.”

Neutral athlete Ivan Golubkov won the race. American Andrew Soule was just ahead of Cameron in the photo finish.