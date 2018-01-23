Canada's Dabrowski and China's Xu out of Australian Open women's doubles

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Xu Yifan were upset in three sets by Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina on Tuesday in the quarterfinal of the women's doubles tournament at the Australian Open.

The sixth seeded Dabrowski and Xu lost to the Russians 6-0, 1-6, 6-7 (2).

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Xu had two aces to the Russians' one, but also had three double faults and only won on first serve 55 per cent of the time compared to Makraova and Vesnina's 61 per cent rate.