Javier Mascherano leaving Barcelona after 8 seasons

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says defender Javier Mascherano is leaving the club after eight seasons.

Barcelona says there will be a farewell ceremony on Wednesday with Mascherano, club president Josep Bartomeu and the rest of the squad.

The 33-year-old Argentina international will say goodbye to the fans before Thursday's game against Espanyol at Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey. He is reportedly going to play in China.

Mascherano, who also played as a defensive midfielder, arrived in Barcelona in 2010 from Liverpool and helped the Catalan club win 18 titles. He has made 334 appearances with Barcelona, but recently hadn't been playing much.

The club earlier this month signed Colombia international Yerry Mina to boost its defence .

