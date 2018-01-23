Kaepernick, Watt among 5 finalists for 'Whizzer' White Award

WASHINGTON — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt are among the five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Byron "Whizzer" White Award.

The award annually recognizes players for exceptional community service in their team cities and hometowns.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Eagles defensive end Chris Long and Broncos linebacker Von Miller are the other finalists.

The winner, who will receive $100,000 for his foundation or a charity of his choice, will be announced Feb. 1 at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl news conference.

The award is named after former NFL running back and Supreme Court Justice Byron Raymond "Whizzer" White.

