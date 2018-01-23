Kaepernick, Watt among 5 finalists for 'Whizzer' White Award
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt are among the five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Byron "Whizzer" White Award.
The award annually recognizes players for exceptional community service in their team cities and hometowns.
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Eagles defensive end Chris Long and Broncos linebacker Von Miller are the other finalists.
The winner, who will receive $100,000 for his foundation or a charity of his choice, will be announced Feb. 1 at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl news conference.
The award is named after former NFL running back and Supreme Court Justice Byron Raymond "Whizzer" White.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?