Leafs recall forward Kapanen from Marlies, loan Gauthier to AHL club
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forward Kasperi Kapanen from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.
The Leafs also loaned forward Frederik Gauthier to the AHL club.
Kapanen, 21, has two goals in six games this season with the Leafs. He registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 27 games with the Marlies.
Gauthier, 22, has a goal in nine games with the Leafs while recording five goals and three assists in 27 contests with the Marlies.
