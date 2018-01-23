Spartak Moscow spokesman fined over player's 'racist' tweet

MOSCOW — The head of Spartak Moscow's public relations department has been fined after a player posted a tweet to the club account describing his own black teammates as "chocolates."

A video on the club's Twitter account this month showed Brazilian players Luiz Adriano, Pedro Rocha, and Fernando exercising during a training camp in the United Arab Emirates. A message which translated as, "See how the chocolates melt in the sun," accompanied the video, followed by three emojis of a smiley face.

The Russian Football Union fined Spartak's PR head Leonid Trakhtenberg 20,000 rubles ($350), and gave a warning to defender Georgy Dzhikiya, whom the club said operated its Twitter account that day.