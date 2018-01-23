Spartak Moscow spokesman fined over player's 'racist' tweet
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The head of Spartak Moscow's public relations department has been fined after a player posted a tweet to the club account describing his own black teammates as "chocolates."
A video on the club's Twitter account this month showed Brazilian players Luiz Adriano, Pedro Rocha, and Fernando exercising during a training camp in the United Arab Emirates. A message which translated as, "See how the chocolates melt in the sun," accompanied the video, followed by three emojis of a smiley face.
The Russian Football Union fined Spartak's PR head Leonid Trakhtenberg 20,000 rubles ($350), and gave a warning to defender Georgy Dzhikiya, whom the club said operated its Twitter account that day.
Dzhikiya tore a knee ligament last week and risks missing the World Cup.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Murder charge against Nova Scotia man dismissed in case involving Mr. Big sting
-
U.S. navy warship to spend winter in Montreal due to icy weather
-
Rainfall warning issued for Halifax, localized flooding possible