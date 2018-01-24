Browns hire Todd Haley as offensive co-ordinator
CLEVELAND — Todd Haley has been hired as Browns coach Hue Jackson's offensive
The 50-year-old Haley spent six seasons guiding Pittsburgh's high-powered
The Browns made Haley's hiring official on Wednesday.
Haley, who previously coached the Kansas City Chiefs, called his new job a "great opportunity" and said he's excited by the challenge of trying to turn around the 0-16 Browns.
In Pittsburgh, Haley oversaw the Steelers' talented
