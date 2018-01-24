Canada's Stevenson to defend light heavyweight title against Badou Jack

MONTREAL — Adonis Stevenson will defend his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title against Badou Jack of Sweden on May 19, the Showtime specialty channel announced Wednesday.

Stevenson (29-1 with 24 knockouts), of Montreal, has defended his title eight times since taking the WBC belt with a one-round victory over Chad Dawson in 2013. The power-punching southpaw stopped Andrzej Fonfara in the second round of his last outing in June.

Jack (22-1-2, 13 KOs) defeated Nathan Cleverly for the World Boxing Association belt in August but opted to relinquish the title.