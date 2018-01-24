Cornet dropped from Fed Cup side and faces ITF investigation

PARIS — Alize Cornet has been dropped from France's Fed Cup team for next month's tie against Belgium after missing three out-of-competition doping tests in the past year.

As a result, she is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation because of the three no-shows. The 28-year-old Cornet, who is ranked 42nd, failed to be available for out-of-competition testing three times over the past 12 months.

The French Tennis Federation, in a statement late Wednesday night, said it was informed by the ITF on Jan. 11 that tennis' governing body has opened an investigation into Cornet's three no-shows.

France faces Belgium in the first round of the Fed Cup from Feb. 10-11. The FFT said that France Fed Cup captain Yannick Noah agreed to "let Alize Cornet prepare her defence " meaning that she is unavailable for selection against Belgium.

Cornet, meanwhile, defended herself on her Twitter account.

Cornet says she missed three tests at home because of "valid reasons which the ITF, for now, doesn't want to hear" and added that her case will be heard in March.