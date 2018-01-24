How They Were Built
2000 — QB Tom Brady, 6th-B.
2006 — PK Stephen Gostkowski, 4th-B.
2008 — WR Matthew Slater, 5th.
2010 — S Devin McCourty, 1st; TE Rob Gronkowski, 2nd.
2011 — OT Nate Solder, 1st.
2013 — S Duron Harmon, 3rd-B.
2014 — RB James White, 4th-B; OT Cameron Fleming, 4th-C.
2015 — DT Malcom Brown, 1st; S Jordan Richards, 2nd; LB Geneo Grissom, 3rd; DE Trey Flowers, 4th-A; G Shaq Mason, 4th-C; LS Joe Cardona, 5th.
2016 — Joe Thuney 3rd-A; LB Elandon Roberts, 6th-B; G Ted Karras, 6th-C.
2017 — DL Deatrich Wise, 4th;
|Free Agents
2012 — RB Brandon Bolden; FB James Develin.
2013 — P Ryan Allen.
2014 — CB Malcolm Butler; S Patrick Chung.
2015 — C David Andrews; CB Brandon King.
2017 — QB Brian Hoyer, WR Bernard Reedy, TE Jacob Hollister, DL Eric Lee, DL Adam Butler, OL Cole Croston, WR Kenny Britt, LB James Harrison, DL Ricky Jean Francois, LB David Harris.
|Unrestricted Free Agents
2013 — WR Danny Amendola (Dallas).
2014 — DE Alan Branch (Arizona).
2015 — RB Dion Lewis (Philadelphia).
2016 — WR Chris Hogan (Buffalo).
2017 — DL Lawrence Guy (Baltimore); RB Mike Gillislee (Buffalo); RB Rex Burkhead (Cincinnati); CB Stephon Gilmore (Buffalo).
|Trade
2015 — OT LaAdrian Waddle (Detroit).
2016 — CB Eric Rowe (Philadelphia); LB Kyle Van Noy (Detroit).
2017 — WR Phillip Dorsett (Indianapolis), WR Brandin Cooks (New Orleans), TE Dwayne Allen (Indianapolis), LB Marquis Flowers (Cincinnati); CB Johnson Bademosi (Detroit).
|Practice Squad
2017 — LB Nicholas Grigsby.