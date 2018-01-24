Jets fire offensive line coach Steve Marshall
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have fired offensive line coach Steve Marshall after three seasons.
The move Wednesday comes a week after coach Todd Bowles parted ways with offensive
The Jets'
Marshall was hired in 2015 after serving as an assistant offensive line coach for Green Bay. He has also coached with Houston and Cleveland, along with stops at 12 schools during nearly 30 years at the college level.
