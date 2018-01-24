Kaiserslautern match called off after manager becomes ill

DARMSTADT, Germany — Kaiserslautern's game at Darmstadt in the German second division was called off Wednesday after the visiting side's coach suddenly became ill during the second half and was taken to a hospital.

German media reported that Kaiserslautern coach Jeff Strasser had suffered a heart attack.

Kaiserslautern gave details no details of Strasser's condition, confirming only that he had been taken to a hospital.

In a Tweet, Darmstadt said: "Though we love football so much, there are so many more important things in life."