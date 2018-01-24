Kevin Durant says sorry for behaviour toward official

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant is apologizing to referee James Williams for behaving like a "jerk" and he also used an expletive to describe how he acted during a victory against the Knicks on Tuesday night, when the NBA Finals MVP was ejected late for a second technical.

While Durant had yet to hear from the NBA on Wednesday, he said he is prepared for whatever fine he receives. He also plans to say sorry in person the next time he sees Williams and vowed to handle himself more respectfully next time.

Durant had 14 points, a career-high 14 assists and two blocks before his ejection with 2:50 left in the 123-112 win, then criticized Williams publicly afterward.

Durant says he watched the plays that earned him the technical and noted that he behaved inappropriately.

