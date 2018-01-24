LA Rams hire former UCLA interim coach Fisch as assistant
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have hired former UCLA interim head coach Jedd Fisch as a senior offensive assistant.
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the move Wednesday.
Fisch was the Bruins' offensive
Fisch then took over for fired head coach Jim Mora for UCLA's regular-season finale, and the Bruins secured bowl eligibility with a victory over California.
Fisch will bolster the Rams' offensive coaching staff after the departure of quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, who is the Oakland Raiders' new offensive
