No DH in the lineup: Martinez falls short of Hall induction
A
A
Share via Email
SEATTLE — Edgar Martinez toiled for six years in the minor leagues before finally making it to the majors full time in 1989.
What's one more year of waiting for the Hall of Fame?
The former Seattle Mariners designated hitter and third baseman fell short in his bid for the baseball Hall, finishing with 70.4
It was the second straight year with a significant jump in Martinez's attempt to become the first player who was primarily a designated hitter during his career to reach Cooperstown. But it was a crushing loss for fans who became optimistic after seeing him make significant gains in ballot tracking prior to the official announcement Wednesday.
"Thank you to all the fans out there that supported my (Hall of Fame) candidacy," Martinez tweeted shortly after the announcement. "We are trending up, next year may be the year. Thank you Mariners and the best fans in baseball."
Just four years ago, Martinez was slogging at 25.2
Martinez was at 58.6
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Controversial professor Jordan Peterson will not speak to public in Calgary
-
Halifax police concerned for safety of missing woman in her 20s
-
Jordan Peterson's highbrow self-help book urges you to embrace your inner lobster
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police