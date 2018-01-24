Phil Neville apologizes for misogynistic, sexist tweets

LONDON — Phil Neville has apologized for misogynistic and sexist comments made on Twitter over the past seven years that have surfaced since he was hired as coach of England's women's national soccer team.

The former Manchester United and England defender said in a statement Wednesday that the comments "were not and are not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs" and that he was "fully aware of my responsibilities" in his new position.

Neville deleted his Twitter account soon after being announced as England Women coach on Tuesday.

In one post on his Twitter account, Neville wrote in 2011: "Relax, I'm back chilled- just battered the wife!!! Feel better now!"

He also said women "always wanted equality until it comes to paying the bills."