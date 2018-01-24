Royals sign veteran INF Ryan Goins to minor league deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have signed former Blue Jays infielder Ryan Goins to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training.
Kansas City announced the move Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Goins was non-tendered by the Blue Jays after hitting .237 with a .286 on-base percentage last season. He did set career highs with 21 doubles, nine homers and 62 RBIs.
