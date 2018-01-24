Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 1
Boston 3 New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Montreal 4 Colorado 2
St. Louis 3 Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
Dallas 6 Florida 1
Buffalo 5 Edmonton 0
Vegas 6 Columbus 3
Anaheim 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Vancouver 6 Los Angeles 2
Winnipeg 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Rockford 4 Bakersfield 1
Cleveland 5 Milwaukee 0
Texas 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Sacramento 105 Orlando 99
Oklahoma City 109 Brooklyn 108
San Antonio 114 Cleveland 102
Golden State 123 New York 112
L.A. Lakers 108 Boston 107
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---