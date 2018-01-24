Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 1

Boston 3 New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Montreal 4 Colorado 2

St. Louis 3 Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3 (OT)

Dallas 6 Florida 1

Buffalo 5 Edmonton 0

Vegas 6 Columbus 3

Anaheim 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Vancouver 6 Los Angeles 2

Winnipeg 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Rockford 4 Bakersfield 1

Cleveland 5 Milwaukee 0

Texas 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Sacramento 105 Orlando 99

Oklahoma City 109 Brooklyn 108

San Antonio 114 Cleveland 102

Golden State 123 New York 112

L.A. Lakers 108 Boston 107

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular