Serena Williams to return at Indian Wells tourney in March
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Serena Williams plans to return to tournament play after the birth of her first child in March in the Southern California desert.
Williams was among the entries released Wednesday for the BNP Paribas Open, which runs March 5-18 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
It will be the two-time champion's first tournament after 14 months off. Her daughter was born in September.
Williams reached the semifinals in 2015 and the finals in 2016 after returning to the event that she had boycotted for years.
On the men's side, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were entered.
