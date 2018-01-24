Sports minister apologizes to Kristoffersen for snowballs
A
A
Share via Email
VIENNA — The Austrian minister of sports has apologized to Henrik Kristoffersen, a day after the Norwegian skier had snowballs thrown at him during a race in Schladming.
Heinz-Christian Strache called the incident "deeply unfair
Kristoffersen was competing with
Strache said in a statement: "To Henrik Kristofferson (sic) I apologize on behalf of all Austrians, who care about fairness in sports."
Hirscher won the race by 0.39 seconds, but Kristoffersen said the incident had not affected the result because the Austrian would have beaten him anyway.