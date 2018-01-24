Svensson wins Web event in the Bahamas

GREAT ABACO, Bahamas — Adam Svensson of Canada closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory Wednesday in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Web.com Tour.

Svensson began the final round one shot out of the lead and seized control when Willy Wilcox took a triple bogey on the 11th hole. Even with a bogey on the par-3 17th, Svensson held on to win by one shot over Sungjae Im of South Korea, who shot 69.

Rhein Gibson of Australia had a 67 and finished third.

Wilcox made seven straight pars after his triple bogey and shot 73 to tie for fourth.