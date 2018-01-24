Wozniacki, Mertens up first in women's semis at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Caroline Wozniacki has won the first set 6-3 against Elise Mertens in the first of the women's semifinals at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki is bidding to make her first Australian Open final and the third major final in her career. She's a two-time runner-up at the U.S. Open, but has yet to win a Grand Slam title.

The Danish player would also move a step closer to regaining the No. 1 ranking if she reaches the final. It's been six years since she last held the top spot and it would be the longest gap between stints at No. 1 since the rankings were introduced in 1975.

Mertens, who trains at the Kim Clijsters Academy in Belgium, is aiming to reach the final of a Grand Slam in just her fifth appearance at a major. Only five women have made a major final in fewer appearances.