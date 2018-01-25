B.C. Lions fortify defensive front by adding linemen McCord, Waugh and Reed

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions fortified their defensive front Thursday with the signing of American linemen Tyriq McCord, Terence Waugh and Cedric Reed.

The six-foot-three, 240-pound McCord attended the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' training camp last year. The Florida native spent time with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 following his college career at Miami.

Waugh attended the Arizona Cardinals' training camp last season. The six-foot-one, 26-pound Waugh registered 17 sacks and 90 tackles during his university career at Kent State.