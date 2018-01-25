Canada boosted by return of Jeff Hassler ahead of Uruguay World Cup qualifier

Canada will be boosted by the return of dangerous winger Jeff Hassler when it takes on Uruguay in the opening leg of a crucial Rugby World Cup qualifier Saturday at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Ospreys winger missed Canada's qualifying loss to the U.S. last summer because of an Achilles problem and battled a knee injury prior to that. Restored to health, he's part of a Canadian backline that also features captain Phil Mack, Connor Braid, DTH van der Merwe and Taylor Paris.

It marks Hassler's first appearance for Canada since the 2015 World Cup.

But Canada's depth in the backs is tested by injuries to Matt Evans, Conor Trainor, Shane O'Leary, Andrew Coe and Ciaran Hearn

Still Hassler, fellow winger van der Merwe and Paris, shifting to fullback from his normal win position, give Canada a world-class back three.

Forward Kyle Baillie is also unavailable due to injury although he and O'Leary may be available for the second leg Feb. 3 in Montevideo.

The Canadian men are currently ranked 21st in the world compared to No. 18 for Uruguay.

Canada, which has made the previous eight World Cups, fell 80-44 in the two-game aggregate series against the 17th-ranked U.S. in its first attempt at qualifying this time around. The teams tied 28-28 in Hamilton before the U.S. romped to a 52-16 win in San Diego.

That loss cost coach Mark Anscombe his job. Former Wales international Kingley Jones is now in charge of Canada.

His starting 15 features five changes from the squad that started the opening game against the U.S. at Tim Hortons Field. Hubert Buydens and Josh Larsen draw in the pack while Hassler, Nick Blevins and Ben Lesage come into the backline.

Mack, in his 45th test match, will partner fly half Braid, who is back from the sevens squad.

The Canada-Uruguay series winner slots into Group D at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, alongside No. 4 Australia, No. 7 Wales, No. 10 Fiji and No. 12 Georgia.

"We know their threats and if we have discipline and don't give more than five penalties away, we don't see ourselves struggling for possession," Jones said in a statement.

"Controlling the possession and improving the transitions between defence and attack will be key for us,” he added.

The series loser has one final shot to make the field via a four-team repechage round-robin tournament later this year.

Saturday's game doubles as the first fixture of the 2018 Americas Rugby Championship.

Canada Roster

Hubert Buydens, Ray Barkwill, Jake Ilnicki, Brett Beukeboom, Josh Larsen, Evan Olmstead, Matt Heaton, Tyler Ardron, Phil Mack (capt.), Connor Braid, DTH van der Merwe, Nick Blevins, Ben Lesage, Jeff Hassler, Taylor Paris.

Replacements

Benoit Piffero, Djustice Sears-Duru, Cole Keith, Admir Cejvanovic, Lucas Rumball, Gordon McRorie, Patrick Parfrey, Brock Staller.