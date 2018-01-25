Ex-youth player for US called up by Mexico for exhibition

MEXICO CITY — Midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez has been called up for the first time to play for the Mexican national team in an exhibition against Bosnia & Herzegovina leading to the 2018 World Cup.

Gonzalez was born in Santa Rosa, California, and played for U.S. youth teams. He asked FIFA for a chance to switch sides and play for Mexico.

The Mexican federation said Thursday it received confirmation from FIFA. Mexico faces Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday in San Antonio.

The 18-year-old Gonzalez plays for Monterrey in Mexico and last season was chosen as one of the league's best players.