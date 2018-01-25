Sports

Flames' goaltender Mike Smith named to Pacific Division all-star roster

Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau was previously named to the Pacific Division roster.

Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith makes a save during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Smith has been added to the roster for the NHL all-star game, the league announced Thursday.

Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith has been added to the roster for the NHL all-star game, the league announced Thursday. 

Smith replaces Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on the Pacific Division roster.

It will be Smith's second appearance at an all-star game.

Smith has a 0.926 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average over 47 games for the Flames this season.

The all-star game goes Sunday at Tampa Bay.

