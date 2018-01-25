Inside-the-porker: Yankees' farm team serving up Pork Roll
TRENTON, N.J. — Now this name for a New York Yankees' farm team is a real inside-the-porker.
The Double-A Trenton Thunder say that once a week this season they will be known as the Trenton Pork Roll.
The pork roll is a New Jersey staple, being served on breakfast sandwiches and as a topping for burgers.
So on Fridays, the Eastern League club will switch its name, and its players will wear a special uniform to match.
The promotion for the minor League team will begin on May 18, when the Pork Roll play host to the Bowie Baysox. A Pork Roll Apron will be given to the first 1,025 fans, ages 21 and older at the game.
The night will be a Pork Roll Celebration with special $1 Pork Roll sandwiches available for the game.
