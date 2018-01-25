Sports

Lungi Ngidi called into South Africa's ODI squad

South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, middle, celebrates with teammate after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli, for 54 runs on the first day of the third cricket Test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, middle, celebrates with teammate after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli, for 54 runs on the first day of the third cricket Test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG — Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been called into South Africa's one-day international squad for next month's series against India after a successful test debut.

Ngidi and batsman Khaya Zondo were the two uncapped players included for the first three games of a six-match series.

The 21-year-old Ngidi made his Twenty20 debut a year ago and took six wickets in his first two games. He was sidelined with injury before a test debut against India last week. He took seven wickets in that match.

Middle-order batsman Zondo has been on the fringes of the national team and toured India in 2015 without playing a game.

Fast bowler Morne Morkel and allrounder Chris Morris returned to the squad and Tabraiz Shamsi was selected as the second spinner behind Imran Tahir.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular