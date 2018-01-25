New Atlanta stadium concessions a first-year hit with fans

ATLANTA — The site of next year's Super Bowl already is celebrating a championship for best concessions.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United, has finished first in a 2017 NFL fan survey for quality and value of food and beverages. The results released on Thursday show the lowered prices, including $2 hot dogs, $3 pizza slices and $5 beer, were big hits with fans. Those prices will remain in place for Atlanta's Super Bowl in 2019.

The Falcons ranked 18th in the surveys the last two years at the Georgia Dome before the 2017 debut season in the new $1.5 billion stadium. The lower prices led to more sales. Average spending per fan increased by 16 per cent in 2017, according to the survey.

The new stadium also placed first in the MLS food and beverage survey of 12 of 22 teams.

