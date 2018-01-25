NFL saluting Medal of Honor winners at Super Bowl coin toss

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL will salute 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor, the United States' most prestigious military decoration, when they participate in the coin toss before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, who received the Medal of Honor during the Battle of Iwo Jima, will flip the coin, surrounded by the group of recipients.

"The NFL is proud to honour our nation's heroes at Super Bowl 52," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "These courageous individuals deserve to be recognized on America's biggest stage. We are grateful for their service to our country and we are pleased to continue the NFL's longstanding tradition of hosting special tributes to service members at the Super Bowl."

The other Medal of Honor recipients participating are:

Bennie Adkins, Army, Vietnam; Don Ballard, Navy, Vietnam; Sammy Davis, Army, Vietnam; Roger Donlon, Army, Vietnam; Sal Giunta, Army, Afghanistan; Flo Groberg, Army, Afghanistan; Tom Kelley, Navy, Vietnam; Allan Kellogg, Marines, Vietnam; Gary Littrell, Army, Vietnam;Walter Marm, Army, Vietnam; Robert Patterson, Army, Vietnam; Leroy Petry, Army, Afghanistan; Clint Romesha, Army, Afghanistan; James Taylor, Army, Vietnam.

___