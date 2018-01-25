Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 2 Calgary 1 (OT)

---

AHL

Hartford 4 Utica 3 (OT)

W-B/Scranton 4 Hershey 0

Bridgeport 3 Springfield 1

Manitoba 4 Belleville 1

Lehigh Valley 3 Providence 2

Syracuse 3 Laval 2

---

NBA

Indiana 116 Phoenix 101

New Orleans 101 Charlotte 96

Philadelphia 115 Chicago 101

Utah 98 Detroit 95 (OT)

Toronto 108 Atlanta 93

Houston 104 Dallas 97

San Antonio 108 Memphis 85

Portland 123 Minnesota 114

Boston 113 L.A. Clippers 102

---

Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Jose at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

