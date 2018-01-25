Texas high school athletes arrested on sex assault charges

FORNEY, Texas — Authorities in suburban Dallas have arrested three high school soccer players on sexual assault charges stemming from hazing allegations that date back several years.

Kaufman County sheriff's spokeswoman Jolie Stewart says two juveniles were arrested Thursday at Forney High School. She says two other juvenile members of the team are being sought.

Their 18-year-old teammate, Jacob Fisher, was arrested off-campus and is charged as an adult. He was booked into the county jail. No attorney is listed for him in jail records.

Sheriff's officials said in a statement that the arrests are based on claims of "hazing by members of the boys' soccer team."