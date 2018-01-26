Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Nets 116-91

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-91 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo returned after sitting out two games to manage chronic pain in his right knee. He sealed it late, dribbling between his legs before hitting a jumper over Quincy Acy and drawing a foul. Antetokounmpo made the free throw, and hit a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks in their second game since coach Jason Kidd was fired Monday. They also beat the Nets for the ninth consecutive time.

DeMarre Carroll and D'Angelo Russell had 14 points apiece for Brooklyn.

Milwaukee built a 26-point first-half lead. Brooklyn, which had just 35 points at the half, scored 37 in the third quarter and got within seven points late in the period.

The Nets, coming off a one-point loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, struggled offensively throughout the first half, connecting on just 26 per cent of their shots, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Milwaukee led 58-35 at the half.

The Bucks opened on a 16-2 run and led 33-15 after the quarter, led by Antetokounmpo with 11 points.

TROUBLE FOR BROWN

Police officers used a stun gun on Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old Friday after a confrontation at a pharmacy parking lot. "It's a personal issue I'm dealing with right now," Brown said before the game. Brown had what appeared to be a bruise and scratches on the right side of his face. Officers contacted a man believed to be Brown after seeing a vehicle parked across two handicapped parking spots while doing a business check at about 2 a.m. Asked if there could be any discipline for Brown, coach Joe Prunty said: "We believe it will be resolved quickly." Brown entered the game midway through the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn shot just 22 per cent in the first quarter, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range. ... Rondae Hollis-Jefferson limped off the court midway the second quarter with a strained right groin and didn't return. ... Brooklyn made buzzer-beating 3-pointers at the end of the first and second quarters.

Bucks: G Malcolm Brogdon missed the game due to right calf soreness. ... Former Milwaukee player Vin Baker has been hired as an assistant coach. Baker most recently served as a pre- and postgame analyst for Bucks telecasts and served as a volunteer coaching assistant. ... Milwaukee Brewers players Josh Hader, Brett Phillips and Jacob Barnes sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Minnesota on Saturday night.