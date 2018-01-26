Bills centre Wood retiring after diagnosed with neck injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills
Wood revealed his decision in a statement the Bills posted on their Twitter account on Friday. Wood says the injury was discovered during a season-ending physical. Wood adds he has since been informed by doctors that the injury is so severe he would no longer be cleared to play — even with surgery or further treatment.
Wood is scheduled to address reporters during a news conference at the team's facility on Monday.
The revelation of the injury came as a surprise after Wood said he looked forward to next season a day after the Bills' season ended with a 10-3 loss to Jacksonville in the AFC wild card playoff on Jan. 7. It was Buffalo's first
Wood, who completed his ninth year with Buffalo, was the team's second-longest active tenured player. Last summer, the Bills signed Wood to a two-year contract extension that ran through the end of the 2019 season.
The 31-year-old was selected with the second of Buffalo's two first-round picks in the 2009 draft. He's been a starter since his rookie season. Wood has been a team leader and popular in the community because of his contributions to local charities.
