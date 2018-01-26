Barcelona to face Valencia in Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID — Barcelona will face Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The defending champions will host the first leg at home on Wednesday, with the second match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on Feb. 7.

Sevilla will play Leganes in the other semifinal on the same dates.

Barcelona has won the last three cups and has a record 29 Copa del Rey titles. It also leads the Spanish league.

Valencia held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at home in the league in November.