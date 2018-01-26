Big night from Jonas Valanciunas not enough as Raptors fall 97-93 to Utah

TORONTO — Ricky Rubio drained a three-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining as the Utah Jazz edged the Toronto Raptors 97-93 on Friday night at Air Canada Centre.

Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 26 points while Rubio finished with 14 points, six assists and six rebounds in the win. Utah (21-26) has now won three of its last five and improved to 7-19 on the road this season.

Jonas Valanciunas paced the Raptors with a game-high 28 points, 14 rebounds and a career-best two three pointers made. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds while C.J. Miles chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

With the loss, the Raptors (32-15) earn a split of the season series against the Jazz. Toronto defeated Utah 109-100 on Nov. 3 in the only other meeting between the two clubs this season.

The Jazz used a 16-4 surge to erase the Raptors' 10-point lead and tie the game 61-61 with five minutes remaining in the third, and then closed the period out on a 9-2 run to lead 75-69 heading into the fourth.

Mitchell paced the Jazz with 15 third-quarter points.

The Raptors closed the half on a 14-3 run highlighted by an O.G. Anunoby put back jam to lead 48-45 at the break.

Valanciunas led all Raptors with 17 points and nine rebounds while DeRozan added 11 points and six assists. Miles added seven points off the bench.

Rubio led all Jazz scorers with 11 points.

The Jazz led by six, 30-24 after one thanks, in part, to their 54 per cent shooting from the field. Rubio paced Utah with seven points and Rudy Gobert chipped in with six points and five rebounds.

DeRozan and Valanciunas each had seven for Toronto.

The Raptors started out sloppy turning the ball over four times in the first seven and half minutes while the Jazz hit 10 of their first 14 shots.