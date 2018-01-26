Sports

Bucks say Prunty will remain head coach through season

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker shoots before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Milwaukee. Parker hopes to be back in a couple weeks, and he says he‚Äôll keep talking with the Bucks‚Äô medical staff about the timeline that was initially set by former coach Jason Kidd. Kidd was fired this week, meaning that Parker is part of a team that has changed coaches for the first time in his career going back to his one college season at Duke. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks say Joe Prunty will remain the head coach for the rest of the season.

Prunty was tabbed as the interim coach following the firing of coach Jason Kidd this week.

The Bucks added Vin Baker to Prunty's staff on Friday. A first-round draft pick by the Bucks in 1993 and four-time All-Star as a player, Baker will join four holdovers who worked for Kidd: Greg Foster, Sean Sweeney, Stacey Augmon and Josh Broghamer.

