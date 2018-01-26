Canadian women advance into semifinals at Sydney Sevens rugby tournament

SYDNEY, Australia — The Canadian women's sevens team advanced into the Sydney Sevens semifinals with a 28-12 victory over France on Saturday.

Canada faces New Zealand later Saturday for a chance at reaching the final and defending its tournament title.

Britt Benn scored a pair of tries against France as the Canadians dominated possession in the second half. Julia Greenshields also had a try for Canada.

The Canadians finished first in Pool C after going 3-0 during the opening day of competition at the 12-nation World Series tournament.