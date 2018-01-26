Canadians go 3-0 on Day 1 as they look to defend Sydney Sevens title

SYDNEY, Australia — The Canadian women's sevens team is on the right path to defending their Sydney Sevens title.

Canada went 3-0 on Friday — capping the day with a 19-5 win over third-ranked Russia — to finish first in Pool C at the 12-nation World Series tournament and advance to the Cup quarterfinals.

The Canadians will play France in Saturday's quarters.

Canada began the day with a 24-12 win over Fiji, then beat Ireland by the same score in its second match.