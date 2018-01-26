Chiefs' Pierre-Louis charged with drug, traffic misdemeanours
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been charged with
Pierre-Louis also was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to display a valid plate or current registration. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in Johnson County District Court on Friday and was released after posting $2,500 bond.
Pierre-Louis is due back in court next Thursday.
The 26-year-old linebacker, who was acquired last