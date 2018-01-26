LeBron James has triple-double, Cavs beat Pacers 115-108

CLEVELAND — LeBron James had his 63rd career triple-double — overcoming 11 turnovers — and the Cleveland Cavaliers showed signs of ending their stunning slump with a 115-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

James finished with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Cavs, following a minor lineup switch by coach Tyronn Lue, wins for just the fourth time in 11 games. However, James kept Indiana close in the fourth with six turnovers.

J.R. Smith added 23 points for Cleveland. Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana.

JAZZ 97, RAPTORS 93

TORONTO (AP) — Ricky Rubio made a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to lift Utah past Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Rubio finished with 14 points. With Utah trailing 93-92, Rubio made his 3-pointer for the 14th — and final — lead change of the game. After DeMar DeRozan missed a jumper, Royce O'Neale sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto.

HORNETS 121, HAWKS 110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made two key 3-pointers down the stretch to help Charlotte beat Atlanta.

Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each added 19 points, and Dwight Howard added 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Jeremy Lamb scored 12 points off the bench.