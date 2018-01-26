Longtime TE Tony Gonzalez elected to Chiefs' Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten-time All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez was elected to the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame on Friday, and his name will be added to Arrowhead Stadium's ring of honour next season.

Gonzalez played most of his 17-year career with the Chiefs before spending the last few seasons with the Falcons. He made 254 starts and appeared in 270 regular-season games, setting NFL records among tight ends with 1,325 receptions, 15,127 yards and 31 games of at least 100 yards receiving.

Only wide receiver Jerry Rice has more catches with 1,549 during his Hall of Fame career.

Gonzalez still holds franchise records for receptions, yards receiving and touchdown receptions, and he caught at least one pass in a club-record 131 consecutive games.

