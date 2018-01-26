New netting at Marlins Park to give fans more protection
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins will install new netting at Marlins Park before the 2018 season to give fans along the baselines additional protection.
The netting is designed to blend with the playing surface and is 30
The new netting will extend the length of both dugouts at a height of 30 feet. The installation exceeds Major League Baseball's fan safety recommendations, the team said.
