NFL wary of increase in concussions in preseason practices
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The NFL plans to talk to teams about how practices are conducted following a 73
Executive
The overall number of concussions sustained in practice, including the regular season, jumped to 56 from 32 a year earlier.
Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said the league was disappointed about the overall increase in concussions to 281, also a five-year high for practices and games during the preseason and regular season. That number was 243 for the 2016 season.
Sills said the league was encouraged by an increase in the percentage of evaluations of concussions that are reported by players. Of the 483 evaluations, 26
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL