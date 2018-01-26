NFL wary of increase in concussions in preseason practices

NEW YORK — The NFL plans to talk to teams about how practices are conducted following a 73 per cent increase in concussions during preseason workouts in 2017.

Executive vice-president Jeff Miller said Friday that data from the league's annual preliminary report on injuries will be discussed with coaches and general managers to try to understand how preseason practice concussions jumped to a five-year high of 45 from 26 in 2016.

The overall number of concussions sustained in practice, including the regular season, jumped to 56 from 32 a year earlier.

Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said the league was disappointed about the overall increase in concussions to 281, also a five-year high for practices and games during the preseason and regular season. That number was 243 for the 2016 season.

Sills said the league was encouraged by an increase in the percentage of evaluations of concussions that are reported by players. Of the 483 evaluations, 26 per cent were self-reported during the 2017 season compared to 19 per cent the previous year.

___