Sixers beat Spurs 97-78, end 13-game skid in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Ben Simmons scored 21 points, Joel Embiid had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held the Spurs to season-low point total in a 97-78 victory Friday night, snapping a 13-game losing streak in San Antonio.

San Antonio had not lost at home to Philadelphia since 2004, but the 76ers didn't have a healthy Embiid and Simmons before. The 76ers opened a double-digit lead they would never relinquish with 1:35 left in the first quarter, extending the lead to as many as 25 points.

Simmons added seven assists and five rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points for San Antonio, which lost for just the fourth time at home this season.

The Spurs set season lows for total points and points in any half, and matched their season worst in the first quarter.

San Antonio's only lead came on Pau Gasol's dunk with 9 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Gasol finished with 11 points and Dejounte Murray had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Sixers used their athleticism and length aggressively, applying full-court pressure early to disrupt the Spurs' offence and quickly rotating their defenders.

After matching a season low for points in the first quarter with 13, the Spurs had a season-worst 31 points in the half. San Antonio was 0 for 10 on 3s and shot 35 per cent overall in the first 24 minutes.

The Spurs finished 3 for 24 on 3s and shot 40 per cent overall.

Philadelphia also beat San Antonio on numerous long rebounds, drawing rare groans and boos from the Spurs crowd.

TIP-INS

76ers: The 76ers' last victory in San Antonio was Jan. 3, 2004. Derrick Coleman had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to an 83-77 victory, which snapped the Spurs' 13-game winning streak and was also their fourth home loss at the time. . The starting lineup of Embiid, Simmons, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is 3-1 collectively.

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard was not available to play as he continues to rehabilitate from right quadriceps tendinopathy, but was in uniform on the bench for the first time since returning to the injured list. . Aldridge grabbed his 7,000th career rebound, becoming the only player in the NBA with 16,000-plus points and 7,000-plus rebounds since he entered the league in 2006. . The Spurs' previous low was 34 points in first half against Orlando on Oct. 27. San Antonio matched its season low of 13 points in the first quarter that was set Dec. 30 at Detroit. . Gasol became the 34th player in NBA history to play 40,000 career minutes.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Oklahoma City on Sunday night.