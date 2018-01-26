Spanish judge reopens match-fixing case
MADRID — A Spanish judge has reopened a match-fixing case involving a soccer game between Levante and Zaragoza from May 2011.
The Valencia-based court ruled Friday that the case is ready to go to trial after finding in
The court agrees with prosecutors that there are indications that Zaragoza paid 965,000 euros ($1 million) to Levante's players to lose the match. Zaragoza's 2-1 victory at the end of the 2010-11 allowed the team to avoid relegation.
Players and the clubs have denied any wrongdoing.