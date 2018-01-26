Spartak loans Napoli's Maksimovic after injury to Dzhikiya

MOSCOW — Spartak Moscow has signed Serbia defender Nikola Maksimovic on loan from Napoli as a replacement for the injured Georgy Dzhikiya.

Maksimovic will stay with the Russian champion until the end of the season as it tries to make up an eight-point gap to league leader Lokomotiv Moscow.

Maksimovic had been on the fringes of the Napoli squad, making just four appearances this season across all competitions. He's played 20 times for Serbia.