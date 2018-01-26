Vonn leads super-G run of World Cup combined; Shiffrin rests

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn was fastest in the opening super-G run of an Alpine combined event Friday, chasing her 80th World Cup win.

The American racer was especially quick after midway and finished 0.60 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone of Italy.

Third-place Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was 0.65 seconds behind before the afternoon slalom.

Three racers were tied in fourth place, 0.71 behind: world champion Wendy Holdener, Switzerland teammate Lara Gut and Marta Bassino of Italy.

Holdener is the best slalom skier among the contenders.

Friday's combined replaces one abandoned because of poor weather in nearby St. Moritz in December.

In the original combined race seven weeks ago, an opening slalom run left Vonn with little chance of victory after placing 25th, 3.33 seconds behind Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader, is skipping Friday's race to focus on scheduled weekend events in giant slalom and slalom.