Wolfpack to spend more time in England this season due to stadium renovations

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack's home debut has been pushed back to May after the decision to schedule an April 28 game against Halifax RLFC in a neutral site in north London at the home of the London Skolars.

The decision means that the transatlantic rugby league team, whose Toronto home is being renovated, will spend the first three months of the season playing in England.

The Wolfpack begin regular-season play in the second-tier Championship on Feb. 4 at Leigh Centurions. Toronto will now play the first 12 games of the 23-round regular season on the road.

The Wolfpack say the London game is a chance to "further raise the profile of the Wolfpack brand."

But the move also gives the team some more breathing room in the race to get its home stadium ready. Lamport Stadium's artificial turf surface is being replaced, with the $826,000 construction project scheduled for completion by the end of June, according to the city of Toronto which owns Lamport.

Because of the construction schedule, the Wolfpack have several more home games with question-marks.

The club currently lists a May 5 game against Swinton Lions as its first home game of the season. Toronto plays the next two games away before returning home to play the London Broncos on June 9, the first of eight straight home contests to finish out the regular season.

The Broncos game and subsequent home matchups June 16 against Dewsbury and June 23 against Barrow fall before the city's projected June 29 end of construction. There is also a June 30 game against Leigh.

Because of the stadium construction, the site of the Halifax game had been listed as to be determined.

"We have an incredibly loyal fanbase here in Toronto, who supported the team passionately during our inaugural season, and this move has not been taken lightly," Scot Lidbury, the Wolfpack commercial general manager, said in a statement.

"That said, this fixture gives us the opportunity to further raise the profile of the Wolfpack brand, which is rapidly gaining prominence on both sides of the Atlantic, and to fly our flag in London ... our aim is to create a Festival of Rugby in London, which appeals to rugby fans of all ages, and supports our long-term vision that the world is a better place with more rugby balls in kids hands."

The club says supporters who have already signed by for season-ticket packages will be compensated for having one less game.

The Wolfpack were a hit out of the box last year, winning promotion out of the Kingstone Press League 1 in their inaugural season.

They are not the first Toronto team forced out of their home due to stadium renovations. Toronto FC played the first seven games of the 2015 season and the first eight in 2016 on the road due to improvements to BMO Field.

